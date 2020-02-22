Folding IBCs Market: Rapidly Rising Shipping Industry Are Expected To Boost The Global Market In The Near Term

The global folding IBCs market may have risen at a healthy pace in the past couple of years due to the high performance of the products. Folding or flexible intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) are reusable manufacturing vessels which find usage in many industrial processes. These containers are mainly designed for storing liquids and bulk granulated substances such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food ingredients, and solvents. Folding IBCs provide a secure reusable package and can withstand any environmental effect. These containers exhibit a long-term outdoor storage capacity.

An upcoming report on the global folding IBCs market by Transparency Market Research promises to be a crucial source of information for stakeholders looking to strengthen their foothold in the market. The report would enable them to gain proper insight into the growth drivers and restraints. The exhaustive information in the report would unravel the opportunities and pitfalls in the market. The report runs through multiple standpoints such as trends, competitive landscape, product, application, and regional segments to understand which ones hold out solid promise.

Global Folding IBCs Market: Key Trends

The folding IBCs are extensively used in food and beverage industry for storing several food items. This is because they offer secure, safe, and reusable packaging solutions. For the same reason, they are being used in the cosmetics, petrochemicals, and chemicals industries too. The organic growth in such end use industries is believed to be fueling the global folding IBCs market. Folding IBCs are mainly used for carrying hazardous and harmful chemicals. Increasing demand for returnable transport packaging and containerization, and rapidly rising shipping industry are expected to boost the global folding IBCs market in the near term.

The usage of folding IBCs helps in reducing shipping costs which in turn increases revenue influx in industries. The cost-effectiveness, combined with high performance is projected to propel the global folding IBCs market. The folding intermediate bulk containers are stackable which helps in maintaining the storage efficiency. The containers are usually made up of plastic and metal. The ability to transport almost every type of product, reducing chances of contamination, and the sustainable packaging are main USPs of folding IBCs. Those are expected to be driving sales in the global folding IBCs market.

Global Folding IBCs Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia pacific is expected to lead the global folding IBCs market as the region has seen rapid industrialization. Massive technological advancement, rising population, and increasing disposable incomes could be responsible for boosting the global folding IBCs market in the region. Other prominent regions in the global folding IBCs market are North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This is because of the constant demand for cost-effective solutions by the industries in these regions.

Global Folding IBCs Market: Competitive Dynamics

The competitors in the global folding IBCs market are competing on the basis of product quality. They are seen coming up with more flexible of products of different dimensions and having various functionalities such as energy saving. To that end, they are experimenting with various kinds of materials. The prominent vendors in the global folding IBCs market are SBH Solutions, Arena Products, Brambles Group, ORBIS Corp, Buckhorn, and Horen Plastics.