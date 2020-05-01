Folate Market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Outlook to 2019-2024 – Gnosis SPA, DSM, Merck and Others

Folate is a water-soluble B vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement. We mainly study 3rd generation and the 4th generation products in this report.

Unlike the vitamin K2 market, the folate market is dominated by Europe producers, i.e. Gnosis and Merck, the two players take a market share of around 86% in 2016. Merck products are sold by DSM since 2014.

China also has several small producers, but their product prices are far lower than that of Europe players.

The key consumption area is located in the USA and Europe. Europe takes a market share of 42.5%, and USA take 32.7% in 2016. Most of Chinese production is export to Europe and USA market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Folate market will register a 21.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Folate business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Folate Market Players

Gnosis SPA

DSM

Merck

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Folate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Folate market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Folate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Folate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Folate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Folate value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

5-MTHF Calcium Salt

5-MTHF Glucosamine Salt

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Tablets

Empty Capsules

Global Folate Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

