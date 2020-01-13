Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Industry

Fog Computing for Industrial Automation is designed for data-dense, high-performance computing, high-stakes environments. Fog is an emerging, distributed architecture that bridges the continuum between cloud and connected devices that doesn’t require persistent cloud connectivity in the field and factory.

In 2017, the global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fog Computing for Industrial Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hitachi

Microsoft Corporation

Nebbiolo

Cisco Systems

IBM

Intel

Macchina

VIMOC

Adlink (PrismTech)

RTI

Crosser Technologies

AppFog

SONM

Viatech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Grid

Network Sensors

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fog Computing for Industrial Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.3 Smart Grid

1.5.4 Network Sensors

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size

2.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players in China

7.3 China Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type

7.4 China Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players in India

10.3 India Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type

10.4 India Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Hitachi

12.1.1 Hitachi Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.1.4 Hitachi Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Nebbiolo

12.3.1 Nebbiolo Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.3.4 Nebbiolo Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Nebbiolo Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Intel

12.6.1 Intel Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Intel Recent Development

12.7 Macchina

12.7.1 Macchina Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.7.4 Macchina Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Macchina Recent Development

12.8 VIMOC

12.8.1 VIMOC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.8.4 VIMOC Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 VIMOC Recent Development

12.9 Adlink (PrismTech)

12.9.1 Adlink (PrismTech) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.9.4 Adlink (PrismTech) Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Adlink (PrismTech) Recent Development

12.10 RTI

12.10.1 RTI Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Introduction

12.10.4 RTI Revenue in Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 RTI Recent Development

12.11 Crosser Technologies

12.12 AppFog

12.13 SONM

12.14 Viatech

