Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation Industry
Fog Computing for Industrial Automation is designed for data-dense, high-performance computing, high-stakes environments. Fog is an emerging, distributed architecture that bridges the continuum between cloud and connected devices that doesn’t require persistent cloud connectivity in the field and factory.
In 2017, the global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fog Computing for Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fog Computing for Industrial Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hitachi
Microsoft Corporation
Nebbiolo
Cisco Systems
IBM
Intel
Macchina
VIMOC
Adlink (PrismTech)
RTI
Crosser Technologies
AppFog
SONM
Viatech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Smart Grid
Network Sensors
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
