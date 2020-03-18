Focused Ion Beam Market Analysis & Research Methodology : Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evans Analytical Group

Global Focused Ion Beam Market – Overview

The Focused Ion Beam Market (Ion Source – Gallium, Gold, Iridium, Others; Application – Sample Preparation, Nanofabrication, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, report provides analysis of the focused ion beam market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the focused ion beam market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for focused ion beam at the global and regional level. The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis which provides a comprehensive view of the global focused ion beam market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Focused Ion Beam Market: Taxonomy

The report segments the market on the basis of ion source, application, and region. The ion source segment includes gallium, gold, iridium and others. The application segment includes sample preparation, nanofabrication,and others.

Global Focused Ion Beam Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Focused Ion Beam Market: Competitive Dynamics

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evans Analytical Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Fibics Incorporated, TescanOrsay Holding A.S., Raith GmbH, JEOL Ltd., Nanosurf AG, and zeroKNanoTechare some of the major players operating in the focused ion beam marketprofiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Focused Ion Beam Market

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Ion Source

Gallium

Gold

Iridium

others

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Application

Sample Preparation

Nanofabrication

Others

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



