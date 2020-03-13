Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a glomerular disease, which is characterized by scarring or sclerosis in the kidney. Scarring damages the limited number of glomeruli in the initial stages. It is more common in males than in females, anad is very common in African American population.

FSGS can be caused by many diseases like diabetes, sickle cell disease, and HIV infection. It is categorized into two types; primary and secondary FSGS, and can be treated using corticosteroids, ACE inhibitors, immunosuppressive drugs, diuretics, and diet modification.

Retrophin Inc. is in the process of developing Sparsentan, with dual mechanism of action that combines angiotensin receptor blockade with endothelin receptor blockade for the treatment of FSGS. Some other companies in FSGS pipeline are Variant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

