Foam Label Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2018-2025

“Foam based labels has found popularity in recent years and has gained wider acceptance in the market due to its proven thermal properties which gives it a wide range of opportunities to food and beverage brands. The foam material keeps the product contents hot or cold as well as protect the consumers hand and this property has been identified which has boosted the demand of such labels. These labels also helps the beverages cooler for a longer period when used with aluminium or plastic packaging as they act as insulator to external environment. These are Produced using an oriented polystyrene foam substrate. Foam labels are suitable for various container types (plastic, glass, aluminium). They provide high quality printing which is good for brands to print their image and logo.

The restraints for these labels are the food safety and disposability of the foam-based labels as they non-biodegradable. Stricter environmental regime in any country can seriously erode its market. Opportunities can be seen in the Asian countries where the new band of consumers are evolving and are ready to spent more on nay product sophistications.The Foam Label market is segmented as- By Material Type: Polyethylene, PET, Polystyrene; By Product Type: Thermal Transfer Labels,Insulation Labels By End Use: Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Household, Industrial, Others By Region; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

Food and beverages segment is the major consuming industry for such labels. The foam labels are proved to be the suitable labels for their high definition printings and attractive looks. They also don`t get damaged during the transportation of products. But when force is applied, foam labels can break.

The polymer type foam labels are the most popular among all the foam label materials. They are thermo-resistant and are versatile too. They are best suitable for medical sector uses. They are all set to replace the plastic materials used in the medical due their physical capabilities.

Due to market saturation, North America region has the largest market share, geographically, followed by Europe market. The developing countries in APAC market like China, India, Japan etc are also showing constantly rising opportunities. Thus, a great future growth can be expected from Foam Label Market.

The Global Key players in this segment are Hellermann Tyton Corporation, Hammer Packaging, Fort Dearborn Company, Nadco Tapes and Labels Inc., Advanced Labelworx Inc., Commodore Plastics LLC, S.E.Industries (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

