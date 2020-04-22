FMCG Business Outlook and Procurement Report 2019: Goya Foods Inc., Cranswick, Cargill, Mars Food, Labatt Breweries, Heineken, Smart Cups, Tate & Lyle

GlobalData’s “FMCG Business Outlook and Procurement Report Dec 2017 – May 2018”, examines executives’ opinion on the business outlook and procurement activities over Dec 2017-May 2018, including comparative analysis of survey results with Jun-Nov 2017 (wherever applicable). It also highlights key business priorities, supplier price variations, changes in capital expenditure, and organizations’ perspective on e-procurement. In addition, this report presents the future projection of merger and acquisition activities within the FMCG industry over the next six months.

In comparison to the previous six months (June-Nov 2017), mergers and acquisition activity in the Global FMCG industry is projected to increase by 10 percentage points over the next six months (Dec 2017-May 2018), as a result of increasing competition, economies of scale, and expansion in product portfolios. Even though rising competition and market uncertainty have been highlighted as major business concerns for the global FMCG industry over the next six months, respondents are willing to increase their focus towards expansion in current markets and to improve their operational efficiency. Furthermore, emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are projected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global FMCG industry due to changing lifestyles, rising awareness of FMCG products among the rural population, favorable demographic factors, and a growing urban population. On average, the global FMCG industry’s procurement expenditure is projected to increase by 9.5% over the next six months.

What else does this report offer?

– Key business priorities: examines FMCG organizations’ important priorities for Dec 2017-May 2018

– Emerging and developed markets: provides information about key emerging and developed markets, which will offer the most growth over Dec 2017-May 2018

– Change in M&A activity: analyzes FMCG industry executives’ opinion on changes in merger and acquisition activity globally

– Business concerns: identifies major business concerns that are likely to impact manufacturers and suppliers

– Change in capital expenditure: tracks the expected change in capital expenditure both globally and regionally

– Change in procurement activities: evaluates how procurement activities will change in the FMCG industry over the next six months

– Procurement budget outlook: projects procurement budget allocation along with changes in procurement objectives over Dec 2017-May 2018

– Supplier prices outlook: determines the expected change in supplier prices over Dec 2017-May 2018

– E-procurement: identifies executives’ perspective towards e-procurement implementation and deployment within the global FMCG industry

Scope

– Expansion in current markets and improving operational efficiency are the major priorities for the global FMCG organizations during the next six months (Dec 2017-May 2018)

– India and China are highlighted as prominent growth offering emerging markets over the next six months

– Capital expenditure on new product development and IT infrastructure development is projected to increase during the next months

– Survey respondents expect an increase in procurement activities on IT services and raw materials purchases in the coming six months

– The majority of industry executives foresees an increase in supplier prices, while 24% anticipate no change.

Reasons to buy

– FMCG companies can realign business strategies by comparing the business priorities over the next six months (Dec 2017-May 2018) compared to the previous six months (Jun-Nov 2017)

– Organizations can develop or adjust business expansion plans by knowing the significant growth offering emerging and developed markets highlighted in the report

– Helps organizations to adjust their procurement budget by providing information about procurement budget projections anticipated by executives for Dec 2017-May 2018

– Organizations can implement effective price management by viewing supplier price variations highlighted for Dec 2017-May 2018

