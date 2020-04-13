Flywheel Energy Storage Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Flywheel energy storage is one such emerging electrical energy storage technology. Flywheels store energy by virtue of the angular motions of a spinning element. While charging, a motor spins up the flywheel with the input of electrical energy; while discharging the same motor, now acting as a generator, produces electrical energy from the rotational energy of the flywheel.

EMEA accounted for the largest share of the flywheel energy storage market and likely to continue its dominance in the throughout the forecast period.

Some of the major application areas of flywheel energy storage are UPS, transportation, and distributed power generation. Of these, the UPS segment is currently leading the global flywheel energy storage market owing to the issue of frequent power outages in developing regions and the demand for effective power backup options in response.

This report focuses on the global Flywheel Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flywheel Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EnSync Energy

Beacon Power

Siemens

GKN Hybrid Power

Active Power

Calnetix Technologies

Vycon Energy

Temporal Power Ltd

Pentadyne Power Corporation

Kinetech Power Company

Langley Holdings

Amber Kinetics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Based on Synchronous Motor Type

Based on Reluctance Motor Type

Based on Induction Motor Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

UPS

Distributed Power Generation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Flywheel Energy Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Flywheel Energy Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

