Fly Ash Market Vendor Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

The global fly ash market size accounted for USD xxx billion in the historical year (2017), is estimated to reach at USD xx billion by the end of 2025 registering a CAGR of xx% over the forecast spell (2018-2025). One of the major factors driving the fly ash market growth is rapid growth of construction and infrastructure industries in emerging economies. Additionally, fly ash is the waste generated by coal-fired electric power plants, which is swiftly reused as a premium substitute for Portland cement for construction work without the need of dumping it. On the other hand, there are certain factors restraining the market growth such as unfavorable environmental properties of fly ash as well as declining use of thermal power.

The fly ash market across the globe has been segmented by different product type, application and geography. Further, product type segment of the market has been sub-segmented to Class C and Class F. The Class F division is most commonly used, as it is extensively used in mass concrete & high strength mixes, whereas Class C segment leads the market with substantial fly ash market share owing to its easy availability as well as exceptional cost to performance ratio.

Likewise, application segment of the fly ash market is bifurcated to Portland cement & concrete, agriculture, bricks & blocks, road construction, waste stabilization, mining applications and others. Amongst these bricks & blocks division is anticipated to dominate the market in upcoming years because of certain properties that it holds like low water absorption, zero efflorescence, high strength-to-weight ratio and high compressive strength.

Geographically fly ash market is bifurcated into several key regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa region of fly ash market are expected to record at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to economic development in African region.

Some of the key players operating in the global fly ash market include EMEX S.A.B. DE C.V, Boral Limited, Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd., Pavcon, LafargeHolcim, MR Enterprises, Jayem Manufacturing Co., Jebajeyam Brick Company, Puzzolana Green Bricks, Pyramid Chemicals (P) Ltd., Paul Bricks, NCL Group, HansonDoha and others.

Key segments of Global Fly ash Market include

Product Type Segment of Global Fly ash Market:

Class F

Class C

Application Segment of Global Fly ash Market:

Portland Cement & Concrete

Bricks & Blocks

Road Construction

Agriculture

Others

Geographical Segment of Global Fly ash Market:

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

