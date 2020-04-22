Flushable Wipes Market: Accelerating Manufacturing Activity In The Consumer Market Is Expected To Boost The Demand For Wipes In Industrial Markets

Flushable wipes are personal cleaning wipes used as an alternative to toilet paper. These wipes are generally manufactured from shorter fibers and may include various treatments to help them disintegrate faster after application. Flushable wipes are made from nonwoven substrate manufactured from wood pulp and fiber from pure natural plants which are skin friendly. These wipes can be dispersed completely into the sewage system and are also referred to as disposable nonwoven products. Flushable wipes are small in size and can easily be flushed. These wipes can be used for various cleaning purposes such as household cleaning, industry hygiene, and personal hygiene. Wipes used for personal hygiene have various applications. These include bathing wipes, feminine hygiene wipes, baby wipes, incontinence wipes, toilet tissues, facial wipes, cosmetic wipes, medical wipes, bathroom cleaning wipes, dusting wipes, and personal wipes.

The growth of the flushable wipes market is driven by various factors which include hygiene, convenience, consumer eco-perception, and cost of the wipes. Furthermore, the combined convenience of disposal, with hygienic removal of soiled wipe immediately from the household is projected to be a major factor responsible for flushable wipes market growth. Increasing popularity among consumers as well as in healthcare markets due to ease of use and convenience is also anticipated to spur the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, with busy lifestyles and job pressures, and growing activities for children, these wipes allow users to perform daily tasks in substantially less time. This in turn is expected to enhance the growth of the flushable wipes market in the near future.

Flushable wipes are designed to deliver sufficient wet strength during application and good disintegration properties to enable these wipes to be flushed after use. Improving economic conditions are expected to support growing demand for wipes utilized in both industrial and consumer markets. Furthermore, increasing application of cotton and wood pulp for manufacturing flushable wipes is also expected to gain traction in the market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing consumer spending is anticipated to promote the application of task specific wipes in the consumer market. Also, accelerating manufacturing activity in the consumer market is expected to boost the demand for wipes in industrial markets. These factors are projected to fuel the demand for flushable wipes over the forecast period.

The global flushable wipes market can be segmented based on application and region. In terms of application, the flushable wipes market is segregated into cosmetic, personal care, medical, and others. Personal care segment is further divided into baby wipes, feminine hygiene wipes, antibacterial wipes, and others. Personal care application segment is expected to contribute majorly to the market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Feminine hygiene wipes in the personal care segment is projected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years due to their benefits for women who use them for convenience and hygiene. Antibacterial wipes are majorly used for sanitizing restaurant tables, shopping trolleys, or swings in playgrounds to reduce the exposure of young children to germs. These also offer an easy option to keep hands clean more effectively.

Based on region, the flushable wipes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold the major share of the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global flushable wipes market are. Kimberly-Clark, Scott, SC Johnson, Cottonelle, Charmin, Rockline Industries, Procter & Gamble, Nice-Pak Products, and Equate. Manufacturers are continually working on modifying the liquid and base material types for tailoring the physical properties of finished products to cater to the specific needs of users.