Fluoropolymer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

This comprehensive Fluoropolymer Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The Amorphous Fluoropolymer is formed by the reaction of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) and Perfluoro (2,2-dimethyl) -1,3 Dioxolane (PDD). It is completely non-crystalline transparent amorphous polymer, no obvious melting point, has good optical and electrical properties, but also has excellent resistance to chemical, heat resistance, good mechanical properties and physical properties.

Scope of the Report:

In the past several years, the global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market is relatively stable with CAGR of 2.63% from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, the global actual consumption amount of Amorphous Fluoropolymer was around 1602 Kg.

Amorphous Fluoropolymer can be used in various fields, Optical Applications, Electrical Applications and Chemical Applications etc. Optical Applications is the largest application of Amorphous Fluoropolymer, with market share of 47.39% in 2016.

The largest producers of Amorphous Fluoropolymer in the worldwide are Chemours, AGC and Solvay. The largest producing of Amorphous Fluoropolymer is Chemours, accounting about 44.51% of Global production. Solvay accounting about 30.59% of Global production and AGC accounting about 24.91% of Global production in 2016

The Global Amorphous Fluoropolymer market would growth with CAGR of 4.23% from 2017 to 2023. The annual consumption amount of Amorphous Fluoropolymer would reach to 2069 Kg in 2023. In the future, the consumption in Optical Applications would be the growth point in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Fluoropolymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Fluoropolymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chemours

AGC

Solvay

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid

Solution

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Optical Applications

Electrical Applications

Chemical Applications

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fluoropolymer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fluoropolymer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fluoropolymer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fluoropolymer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fluoropolymer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fluoropolymer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fluoropolymer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

