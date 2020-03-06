Fluorescent Lamp Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Fluorescent Lamp Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Fluorescent Lamp Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fluorescent Lamp Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A fluorescent lamp, or fluorescent tube, is a low-pressure mercury-vapor gas-discharge lamp that uses fluorescence to produce visible light. An electric current in the gas excites mercury vapor, which produces short-wave ultraviolet light that then causes a phosphor coating on the inside of the lamp to glow.

The global Fluorescent Lamp market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fluorescent Lamp market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fluorescent Lamp in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fluorescent Lamp in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fluorescent Lamp market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fluorescent Lamp market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Philips Lighting

Osram

GE

Neutral

Facom

Schneider Electric

Narva

Kaufel

Sylvania

Orbitec

RS Pro

Megaman

Nora Lighting

Lightbuibs

Feit

Kolmart

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665492-global-fluorescent-lamp-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Retrofit Fluorescent Lamp

Non-Integrated Fluorescent Lamp

Others

Market size by End User

Commercial Use

Household Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Fluorescent Lamp Manufacturers

Fluorescent Lamp Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fluorescent Lamp Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665492-global-fluorescent-lamp-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fluorescent Lamp Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fluorescent Lamp Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Retrofit Fluorescent Lamp

1.4.3 Non-Integrated Fluorescent Lamp

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Fluorescent Lamp Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Household Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fluorescent Lamp Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fluorescent Lamp Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fluorescent Lamp Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fluorescent Lamp Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fluorescent Lamp Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fluorescent Lamp Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips Lighting

11.1.1 Philips Lighting Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Philips Lighting Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Philips Lighting Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

11.2 Osram

11.2.1 Osram Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Osram Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Osram Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.2.5 Osram Recent Development

11.3 GE

11.3.1 GE Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.GE Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 GE Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.3.5 GE Recent Development

11.4 Neutral

11.4.1 Neutral Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Neutral Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Neutral Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.4.5 Neutral Recent Development

11.5 Facom

11.5.1 Facom Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Facom Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Facom Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.5.5 Facom Recent Development

11.6 Schneider Electric

11.6.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Schneider Electric Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Schneider Electric Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

11.7 Narva

11.7.1 Narva Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Narva Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Narva Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.7.5 Narva Recent Development

11.8 Kaufel

11.8.1 Kaufel Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Kaufel Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Kaufel Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.8.5 Kaufel Recent Development

11.9 Sylvania

11.9.1 Sylvania Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Sylvania Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Sylvania Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.9.5 Sylvania Recent Development

11.10 Orbitec

11.10.1 Orbitec Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Orbitec Fluorescent Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Orbitec Fluorescent Lamp Products Offered

11.10.5 Orbitec Recent Development

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra