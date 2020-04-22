Fluid Rotary Unions Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Fluid Rotary Unions are precision mechanical devices used to transfer fluid from a stationary source, such as a supply pipe, into a rotating piece of machinery.

The industry is relatively fragmented, the key brand includes Moog, Columbus McKinnon, Kadant, RIX, SRS, Dynamic Sealing Technologies, MOFLON, GAT, Rotary Systems, BGB Innovation, Deublin, Talco. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fluid Rotary Unions market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 666.6 million by 2024, from US$ 548.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fluid Rotary Unions business

This study considers the Fluid Rotary Unions value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Channel

Double Channel

Multi-Channel

Segmentation by application:

Defense

Industrial

Marine

Oil & Gas

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Moog

Columbus McKinnon

Kadant

RIX

SRS

Dynamic Sealing Technologies

MOFLON

GAT

Rotary Systems

BGB Innovation

Deublin

Talco

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fluid Rotary Unions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fluid Rotary Unions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fluid Rotary Unions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fluid Rotary Unions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fluid Rotary Unions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

