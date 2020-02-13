Flower and Ornamental Plants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Flower and Ornamental Plants Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/513481

Scope of the Report:

Cut flowers and ornamental plants belong to the family of floriculture. Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopiaâ€”are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

The worldwide market for Flower and Ornamental Plants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 57400 million US$ in 2024, from 42400 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Flower and Ornamental Plants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Flower-and-Ornamental-Plants-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DÃ¼mmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni and Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Afriflora

Double H

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home

Commercial

Order a purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/513481

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flower and Ornamental Plants product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flower and Ornamental Plants, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flower and Ornamental Plants in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flower and Ornamental Plants competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flower and Ornamental Plants breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flower and Ornamental Plants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flower and Ornamental Plants sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Globe’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook