Flow Meter Calibration Market Future on Recent Innovation 2018 – 2026 | ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Schneider Electric

A flow meter measures the rate that fluid or gas moves through it. Now a days in various industries almost every organization is following the explicit arrangement of particular terms and conditions for guaranteeing and ensuing the consistency with the quality standards. A flow meter calibration includes making utilization of the traceable principles for testing an individual meter and comparing it with the laboratory standards. There are wide variety of flow meters available in the market and it can be used for different purposes to generate output such as the analog, frequency, visual display or current.

Flow meter calibration is always done after manufacturing and before an instrument is sent into the field. Since, it is necessary that every instrument that uses a unit of measurement should be ‘set’ appropriately for getting the accurate readings. If any of the instruments are not showing the accurate reading then they have to be recalibrated. The similar logic relates to flow meters that measure the flow rate of liquids and gases. It is very crucial that the initial reading of every flow meter should be the precise reading to begin with so that all the measurements are precise.

Also, this is an important part of the quality declaration of the product. The method of calibration are subject to measures the liquid flow or the gas flow. The methods include master meter, piston prover and gravimetric. These approaches are a measures of CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) regulations as compulsory by the FDA to test flow meters.

The global flowmeter calibration market is driven by various factors such as, calibration eliminating the uncertainty of flow meters. On the other hand emergence of offline monitoring and self-contained field calibration are also boosting the need for good protocols. Another factor is that various end-users highly rely on flow calibration protocols for maintaining the accuracy requirements. These trends are inspiring vendors to adopt these equipments with self-contained field calibration features, such as thermal mass, magnetic flow meters, or dual-rotor turbine meters.

This factor would drive the flowmeter calibration market during forecast period. One of the major areas of development in flow meter technology as a whole is the role of computer processing. The flow meters are now available with the cheaper memory and higher processing speeds. However calibration is not always reliable and this is acting as a challenge for the growth of the flowmeter calibration market. According the recent advancements in flow meters, now mass and density calibration can also be done in the field, which is important to fulfill the increasing demand and shortage of staff and systems.

The flowmeter calibration market can be segmented on the basis of type, service providers, end user and region. Based on type, the flowmeter calibration market can be segmented into differential pressure, positive displacement, magnetic, ultrasonic, coriolis, turbine and vortex. On the basis of service providers, the global flowmeter calibration market can be segmented into OEM service providers and third-party service providers. Based on end users, the flowmeter calibration market can be segmented into oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining and minerals, chemical, and others.

In the region wise study, the global flowmeter calibration market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa and South America. North America which comprises of United States, Canada and Mexico captured the largest market share followed by Europe. United States showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to revival in U.S. oil and gas production is driving increasing numbers of allocation and custody-transfer meter installations.

According to the national measurement institute for flow, two ambitious new projects have been started. This is going to help and strengthen links between Saudi Arabia and the UK in the field of flow measurement. The projects are commenced under the guidance of British expertise that will help to know-how to develop best practice abroad. Asia Pacific region which comprises of China, India, Japan, and Australia among others is anticipated to experience the fastest growth of flow meter calibration market during the forecast period due to the rising number of manufacturers.

The global flowmeter calibration market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers as well as new product launches and expansions are being considered the major development strategies adopted by key players operating in the flow meters market. Some of the key players engaged in flowmeter calibration market include various manufacturers such as ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Others.