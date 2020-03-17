Flow Cytometry Market to Reach US$ 5.4 Billion Growing at CAGR 8.1% by 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global flow cytometry market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1354223

The Global Flow Cytometry Market is projected to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2023 from US$ 3.7 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2023. Flow Cytometry Market spread across 204 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 133 Tables and 36 Figures is now available in this Research report.

By Technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based technology. In 2018, the cell-based technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based flow cytometry segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.

On the Basis of Product and service, the Flow Cytometry Market is categorized into reagents and consumables; instruments; services; software; and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities) are expected to drive the growth of the reagents and consumables market in the coming years.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018–2023)”

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2018 followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing participation of China, India, Japan, and South Korea in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region; and public-private finding aimed towards boosting advance research practices are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–46%, and Tier 3–21%

By Designation: C-level–26%, Director-level–20%, and Others–54%

By Region: North America–33%, Europe–29%, APAC–24%, and RoW–14%

Report Highlights:

To profile the key players in the global flow cytometry industry and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To analyze opportunities in the global flow cytometry industry for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global flow cytometry industry

To define, describe, and forecast the global flow cytometry industry on the basis of technology, product and service, application, end user, and region

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions in the global flow cytometry market

Most Popular Companies in the Cytometry Market include are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Sony Biotechnology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Stratedigm, Inc. (US), Cytonome/ST LLC (US), and Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK).

Ask Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1354223

Competitive Landscape of Flow Cytometry Market:

Overview

Global Market Share Analysis (2017)

Competitive Scenario

Key Product Launches and Approvals (2015–2018)

Key Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2015–2018)

Key Acquisitions (2015–2018)

Key Expansions (2015–2018)

About Us:-

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.