Floating Hotels Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Floating hotels are built on riverside areas and have gained traction over the past few years globally.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Floating Hotels market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Floating Hotels market by product type and applications/end industries.

These hotels are constructed on columns that are raised from water bed and are similar to other traditional hotels, with all the amenities included. The floating hotels attract numerous travelers and are significantly preferred by newly-wed couples for their honeymoon destination.

The global Floating Hotels market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Floating Hotels.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Floating and rotating hotel tower

Conrad Maldives(Hilton)

Dragon Inn

Four Seasons

Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge (Panama)

River Kwai Jungle Rafts (Thailand)

The Queen Mary(California)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Occupancy

Double Occupancy

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Business Trip

Resorts

Tourism

