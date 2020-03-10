Flipped Classroom Market 2019 – Upcoming Trends in Technology Industry

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Flipped Classroom Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Flipped classroom is an academic model in which the typical homework and lecture elements of a course are changed. Students can view short class related lecture videos for preparation before the class is started. This class related video lecture is the key ingredient of the flipped classroom and these are the videos mainly created by the instructor and uploaded online or it can be selected from an online repository.

The key factor driving the market of flipped classroom is increasing demand of individual faculty among the students for better education. The increasing need for managing time and easy understanding of the subject and lecturer is fueling the growth of flipped classroom market. Moreover, students are looking for lecture videos prior to the class which can help them in reducing time to understand the subjects. This factor acts as a trigger, boosting the market for flipped classroom and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, rapid adoption of technology among the students is changing their need which is fueling the growth of flipped classroom market globally. This factor is triggering the market growth of flipped classroom globally. Moreover, this new flipped classroom solution helps in increased digitization among the students. Students can access or download the lecture video in the campus or from home. The availability of the videos allows the students to rewind, pause and play videos numerous times, which helps them to understand the concepts clearly at their own pace. Owing to this factor, the market is growing significantly and is expected a stable growth during the forecast period. The impact of this driver is high in recent times and is expected to remain high during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about flipped classroom solution among students is acting as a restraint to the global market of flipped classroom. Additionally, the impact of this restraint is medium in recent times and is expected to be low during the forecast period.

The market of flipped classroom segmented into two categories: by product type and by end user. Based on product type, the market of flipped classroom is divided into software, hardware, and services. By end user, the market of flipped classroom is segmented by higher education and K-12.

By geography, the global flipped classroom market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa. The North American flipped classroom held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. Owing to its developed economic condition and rising awareness and adoption of advanced technology is growing the market growth of architecture software in this region. The U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations in technology and research and development are further fueling the growth of this market. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to become the second largest revenue generating region for flipped classroom market in 2016. The Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the flipped classroom market. The growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) is primarily driven by the rising adoption of flipped classroom solution in among students. Middle East and Africa has shown a remarkable growth in flipped classroom followed by Latin America in recent years.

The global flipped classroom market is marked by some strong competition from the major players operating in this industry. Numerous merger and acquisition, joint venture and partnership agreement, product innovation, research and development and geographical extension are some of the key strategies adopted by this player to ensure long-term sustenance in these market key participants in the global flipped classroom industry include Adobe Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc. , Panopto (U.S), Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada), Echo360 (U.K) and others.

