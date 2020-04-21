Flip Top Vials Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2028

Flip Top Vials Market: Overview

Vials are small containers made up of plastic or glass. Vials are used in a wide range of industries including medical, household purposes and scientific applications. Flip top vials are a type of vials which have special closure that can be flipped. Flip top vials have one piece closure system where closure is permanently attached to the vials body. Flip top vials are easy to open and close. Flip top vials are bottles or vessels that offers a leak-proof, air-tight and controlled environment which helps in maintaining product stability and enhances the shelf life of the product. Flip top vials are generally made up of plastic or glass. The ease of accessing flip top vials is a significant benefit to end users and consumers who have trouble manipulating regular bottles or containers. Flip top vials can be a single dose, or multi dose depend on the application. The outlook for the global flip top vials market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Flip Top Vials Market: Dynamics

Flip top vials market is growing on the backdrop of rising demand from various end use industries including medical, cosmetics, and chromatography among others. Flip top vials are highly associated with medical applications, specifically in regards to diagnostics, specimen collection, and transportation of products. Scientific and forensic laboratories are required to collect various samples and chemicals for testing. In the food and beverage industry also, the flip top vials are used to store samples. The flip top style offers a secure and reliable bottle for sample handling. Besides, flip top vials can be open with one hand and is convenient for easy addition of samples. These factors are supposed to drive the global flip top vials market during the forecast period. In aromatherapy, flip top vials are used to store essential oils to maintain product integrity. The growth in aromatherapy has yielded the formation of various essential oils. This factor is supposed to drive the demand for storage solutions and hence fuels the global flip top vials market during the forecast period. Also, flip top vials are used in craft applications to store sequins, glitters, and bead among other such products. Flip top vials support excellent printability. Consumers can imprint the name of their institutions, or companies. These factors are supposed to fuel the demand for the flip top vials during the forecast period. The flip top vials are available in a single dose and multi dose options.

Flip Top Vials Market: Segmentation

Globally, the flip top vials market has been segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, end use and region:

On the basis of material type, the global flip top vials market has been segmented as:

Plastic

Glass

On the basis of capacity, the global flip top vials market has been segmented as:

Less than 5 ml

5 ml to 10 ml

10 ml & above

On the basis of end use, the global flip top vials market has been segmented as:

Medical

Food & Beverages

Laboratories

Forensics

Cosmetics

Regional Outlook

Flip top vials market is expected to gain traction. China and India are supposed to drive the global demand for flip top vials during the forecast period. It is attributed to the growing industrialization and rising medical and food industries in the region. The U.S. is expected to witness average growth in the global flip top vials market. The U.S. is home to some of the world’s premier pharmaceutical industries in the world. Germany, U.K. and other European countries are expected to witness average growth in flip top vials market during the forecast period. European countries have major beverages and cosmetics manufacturers, which in turn derives continuous demand for flip top vials. Overall the global flip top vials are supposed to witness high demand during the next decade.

Flip Top Vials Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global flip top vials market are: