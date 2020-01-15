Flight Simulator Market – Challenges On Upcoming Innovations 2025

Global Flight Simulator Market: Snapshot

The global flight simulator market is predicted to witness a spurt of unparalleled research and development in the field of aerospace technology alongside technological developments. While there could be a few deterrents operational in the market, the adoption of flight simulators could be significantly augmented on the back of the improvement of realistic aircraft system logic finished with electronic centralized aircraft monitor (ECAM) and overhead displays.

Products such as fixed flight training device (FTD) and full flight simulator (FFS) are anticipated to record a substantial growth in the global flight simulator market, where the latter could account for a larger share as it had in 2015. High aircraft and environment simulation accuracy, reliability, and fidelity are some of the top features that could raise the demand for FSS in the market. A realistic training environment could be created with the help of FSS that holds the capability to produce all aircraft operations incorporating visuals, sound, and motion.

Certain contracts with suppliers and subcontractors pertaining to considerable inventory procurement are envisaged to be on the rise in the global flight simulator market. Manufacturers entering into such contracts could deal with specified long-term delivery timeframes and determinable prices and quantities. However, for expansion in the market, players could take to mergers and acquisition as a primary strategy. With a view to offer superior offerings, suppliers are foreseen to consistently make efforts to enhance aircraft simulation technology (AST). Integration with technology providers could be another business strategy to be adopted by players for the purpose of reducing time to market (TTM) and further improving product offerings.

Global Flight Simulator Market: Overview

Flight simulator is a device that artificially re-creates an aircraft flight environment for design, pilot training, and other purposes. It provides a near real world experience to pilots. Flight simulators offer complete training as aircraft safety is becoming a major concern the world over.

On the basis of application, the global flight simulator market can be segmented into commercial and military. Rotary wing, fixed wing, and, unmanned aircraft are the segments of type of flight, on which the market can be based upon.

In the report, an in-depth analysis of market segments and competitive landscape has been presented. The report also provides drivers and restraints of the global flight simulator market. It also profiles key players in the market based on various attributes such as business strategies, company overview, financial overview, and recent developments

Global Flight Simulator Market: Trends and Prospects

The global flight simulator market is driven by numerous factors. Flight simulators offer mission critical training programs that guarantee effective aircraft operation, visual systems that offer near real world experience, and cut operational costs. They are also known to save fuel costs and offer high efficiency. In addition, safety operation and flight handling requirements such as situational awareness and skill competency and growing demand for better and effective pilot training are set to boost the demand growth of the market.

On the contrary, on-going operation and maintenance cost and high manufacturing cost coupled with limited physical environment and behavioral reliability associated with simulators are a few of the factors that might limit the growth of global flight simulator market.

The military application segment is projected to hold a major part of the market share, and will continue to lead the market in the said period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the extensive use of military simulators in armed forces training and mission training. However, due to rising demand for commercial pilots, the commercial simulator market will get the desired push, thereby supplementing the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Based on type of flight, the unmanned aircraft segment of the global flight simulator market, will largely contribute to the market share during the forecast period. On account of increasing importance of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in commercial sector as well as defense, this segment is projected to lead the market.

Global Flight Simulator Market: Regional Analysis

The global flight simulator market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is likely to account for a large market share, and is expected to do so in the forecast period. The market growth of this region can be accredited to factors such as early adoption of technology by manufacturers and consumers and strict regulation imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Aviation Regulations for the use of simulator for training purpose.

Due to escalating air traffic, rising demand for new aircraft deliveries, growth of trade & tourism, increase in disposable income of the middle class population in emerging economies such as China and India are some of the crucial factors supplementing the market growth in Asia Pacific. This region is projected to register a strong CAGR in coming years.

Global Flight Simulator Market: Key Players

Fidelity Technologies Corporation, CAE, Cassidian, Boeing, HAVELSAN, Alenia Aeronautica, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and L-3 Link Simulation are some of the key players in the global flight simulator market.