Flexo-Inks Market Share Report, Challenges with Regional Trends by Forecast to 2023

Flexo-Inks Market Overview:

Flexo- inks provide excellent properties with cost advantages especially in shorter runs printing used in special promotions and smaller quantities. This prominence has been helping these inks to garner more traction, escalating its market on the global level.

Acknowledging the kind of traction, this market perceives today, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published analysis; asserts that the global Flexo-ink market will USD 10,030.3 MN by 2023 registering approximately 5.72% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018-2023). The market had valued at USD 6,840.5 MN in the year 2017.

Flexo-ink Market Key Players:

Some of the leaders of the market include Flexo-ink market are;

Sun Chemical Group

Flint Group

Toyo Ink Sc Holdings co. ltd.

T & K Toka co. LTD.

HuberGroup Deutschland GmbH

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Sakata Inx Corporation

Flexo-ink Market Segmentation:

MRFR has segmented the report into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding.

By Type: Water-based Flexo, Solvent-based Flexo, and UV Based Flexo.

By Resin Type: Polyurethane Resins, Acrylic Resin, Polyamide Resins, Vinyl Resins, and Cellulosic Resins, and among others.

By End-use: Label Industry, Packaging Industry, Paper Industry and others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Flexo-ink Market Regional Analysis:

The Flexo-ink market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance over the global market registering over 6 % CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC accounts for almost 40% of the market share followed by Europe and North America. The number of Flexo-ink manufacturers is growing every year owing to minimal legislation by the government regarding usage of VOCs contain inks in end-user industries like packaging, label, and paper.

Moreover, the availability of cost-competitive workforce and raw materials in the region attracts foreign investors and manufacturers. Spurting industrialization over the past few years is driving the demand and uptake of Flexo-ink across the printing and packaging sector in the region. Countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India, backed by their surging economy contribute to the market growth in the region.

