Flexible Substrates Market Outlook, Business Research 2019 With Teijin Limited, Kolon Industries, Polyonics, Inc., American Semiconductor, Inc. , Corning Incorporated, And More

Global Flexible Substrates Market is expected to reach USD 1014.6 million by 2025, from USD 353.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Forecasting Flexible Substrates Market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
- Teijin Limited
- Kolon Industries
- Polyonics, Inc.
- American Semiconductor, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated,
- Heraeus Holding
- i-components Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.,
- Schott AG ,
- Coveme,
- Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials,
- Ferrania Technologies,
- FLEXcon Company, Inc.,
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,
The other players in the market are Taimide, Toyobo Co., 3M, Griff Paper and Film, Arlon Graphics LLC, BenQ Materials Corporation, Rogers Corporation. The report includes market shares of flexible substrates market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The global market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in flexible substrates market.
For creating white light panels for lighting and making aesthetically pleasing as well as efficient displays, OLEDs are widely used which may further fuel the flexible substrates market growth. The exploration of photovoltaic may also catapult market demand due to widespread use of flexible substrate materials. The printed electronics technologies are also expected to be the key force driving the global flexible substrates market. For instance, In December 2015, Corning invested USD 1.3 billion in a Gen 10.5 glass manufacturing facility in Hefei, China. In addition, the company entered into a long-term agreement with BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd (BOE), wherein BOE committed to buy Gen 10.5 glass substrates and Gen 8.5 glass substrates. Hence, for the increasing need of glass substrates the market is expected to grow.
Segmentation By Type
- Metal
- Plastic
- PET
- Polyimide
- Others
- Glass
By Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Solar Energy
- Medical & Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of south America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Africa
- Rest of MEA
Market Drivers:
- The adoption of thin-film solar modules for various applications
- The Increasing adoption for flexible displays in applications such as smartphones and wearable devices
Market Restraint:
- Conventional rigid electronic products for the established market
- Growing demand in medical & healthcare and environmental monitoring applications for flexible substrates
