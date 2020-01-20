Flexible Solar Panel Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Flexible Solar Panel is a kind of thin film solar cell. Flexible solar panels can, as their name suggests, flex. They are also very lightweight and these two characteristics make them useful for camping, rapid transport and deployment in emergencies, and for use on caravans, vehicles, and even airplanes. On buildings they can be applied to curved surfaces or structures where weight is an issue. As they can be glued directly to the surface, existing penetrations don’t need to be used or new penetrations made.

Flexible Solar Panel Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flexible Solar Panel market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 610 million by 2024, from US$ 400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flexible Solar Panel business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Uni-Solar
MiaSolé
Global Solar
SoloPower Systems
Flisom
Sun Harmonics
FWAVE Company
PowerFilm

Uni-Solar

MiaSolÃ©

Global Solar

SoloPower Systems

Flisom

Sun Harmonics

FWAVE Company

PowerFilm

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type:

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)
Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Application
Residential Application
Mobile Application

Commercial Application

Residential Application

Mobile Application

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flexible Solar Panel consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Flexible Solar Panel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flexible Solar Panel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flexible Solar Panel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flexible Solar Panel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

