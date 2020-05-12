Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently updated its massive report catalog by adding a fresh study titled “Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) Market – Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025”. This business intelligence study encapsulates vital details about the market current as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2025. The report also targets important facets such as market drivers, challenges, latest trends, and opportunities associated with a growth of manufacturers in the global Flexible Power Plants Market. Along with these insights, the report provides the readers with crucial insights on the strategies implemented by leading companies to remain in the lead of this competitive market.

Flexible power plants powered by medium speed generators (300-1200 rpm) are capable of adapting to dynamic changing conditions. These generally include balancing supply and demand by the hour and minute, or deployment of new generation and transmission resources over a period of years. Flexible power plants mainly address the challenges of fluctuations and uncertainty in fuel prices, rapid deployment of variable generation plants, adoption of new technologies at the consumer level, and changes in system standards and policies.

Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) have the ability to balance demand and supply in power generation for a period of number of years. It can even deploy new generation and transmission resources. These power plants have the ability to adapt to changing conditions. Population has been increasing exponentially across the globe which has led to rise in industrial and commercial activities. The developing regions especially in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America have a huge demand for power for their countries to be energy secure and sustain for the future growth. Thus, the demand for power (in the form of electricity) has been rising constantly owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization. However, production of electricity has not kept pace with the rise in demand for power across the globe. This offers opportunities for flexible power plants to bridge the gap between power generation and consumption. Many residential users install generators due to the lack of utility-scale power or inconsistent power supply. Commercial and industrial users install generator sets to ensure steady power supply in case of inconsistent or lack of on-grid power supply. Thus, increase in demand for power across the globe has boosted the sales of generator sets employed in flexible power plants running on diesel fuel, renewables, and natural gas. These generator sets are capable of running on dual fuels for peak and base power generation.

The global flexible power plant powered by medium speed generators market held a total volume of 5,779.6 MW in 2016 and is likely to rise to a volume of 7,901.5 by 2025 at a solid 4% CAGR. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities

Secondary research sources which were typically referred to include but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, internal and external proprietary databases as well as relevant patent and regulatory database, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, industry magazines, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. Primary and secondary research were conducted to understand and arrive at trends, which were employed to carry out forecasts for the Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) market. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis, team’s expertise and market understanding.

Key major players operating in the Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) Market include Yanmar Co., Ltd, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Wartsila Corporation, Cummins, Daihatsi Mfg. Co., Ltd., Kohler Co., Ltd., Beta Marine Ltd., COELMO, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., DOOSAN Engines, Siemens AG, Alstom Power, Eastern Generation LLC., Contour Global

Global Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) Market: Generator Fuel Type Analysis

Heavy Diesel Oil

Other Fuels

Light Diesel Oil

LNG

Dual Fuel

Renewable Energy

Others

Global Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) Market: Plant Size Analysis

Up to 100 MW

101-500 MW

Above 500 MW

Global Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) Market: End-User Analysis

Government Utilities

Independent Power Producers (IPP’s)

Mining

Others

Global Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) Market: Generator Power Rating Analysis

Up to 750 kW

750-1000 kW

1-2 MW

2-3 MW

3-5 MW

5-10 MW

Above 10 MW

Global Flexible Power Plants Powered by Medium Speed Generators (300-1200 rpm) Market: Region Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

