Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Market 2019 Trends, Review and Analysis

A flexible pipe is made up of several different layers. The main components are leakproof thermoplastic barriers and corrosion-resistant steel wires. The helically wound steel wires give the structure its high-pressure resistance and excellent bending characteristics, thus providing flexibility and superior dynamic behaviour. This modular construction, where the layers are independent but designed to interact with one another, means that each layer can be made fit-for-purpose and independently adjusted to best meet a specific field development requirement.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Segmentation by product type:

Risers

Flowlines

Others

Segmentation by application:

Onshore

Offshore

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Technip

GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream)

National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles)

Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems)

Airborne Oil & Gas

SoluForce (Pipelife)

A.T-FLEX

Polyflow, LLC

Prysmian

Aerosun Corporation

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

Contitech AG

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

