Flexible Pipe Market 2019: Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies By National Oilwell Varco, Prysmian Group, General Electric, Technip, SHAWCOR, Pipelife Nederland, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, And others

Market Analysis: Global Flexible Pipe Market
Global Flexible Pipe Market accounted for USD XXXX billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Competitors: Global Flexible Pipe Market
National Oilwell Varco, Prysmian Group, General Electric, Technip, SHAWCOR, Pipelife Nederland B.V., FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., Evonik Industries, Airborne Oil & Gas, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DeepFlex, ContiTech AG, Magma Global Ltd , SoluForce , Among others.
Table Of Content: Global Flexible Pipe Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Flexible Pipe Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Flexible Pipe Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Flexible Pipe Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Segmentation: Global Flexible Pipe Market
On the basis of product type, the global flexible pipe market is segmented into risers, jumpers, flow lines, fluid transfer lines
On the basis of raw material, the global flexible pipe market is segmented into high-density polyethylene, polyvinylidene fluoride , polyamides
High-density polyethylene accounts the largest market share in 2016 due to its good physical features and low cost.
On the basis of application, the global flexible pipe market is segmented into offshore , onshore
Offshore is sub segmented into deepwater, ultra-deep water , subsea
Offshore segment witnessed the largest market share due to the increase in ultra-deep water, deepwater and subsea exploration activities.
On the basis of geography, global flexible pipe market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.
Major market drivers: Global Flexible Pipe Market
Increasing demand for non-corrosive pipes in oil & gas industry
Growth of deep-water exploration
Technological advancements in drilling process
Market Restraint: Global Flexible Pipe Market
Stringent regulation against oil explorations
Competitive Analysis: Global Flexible Pipe Market
The global flexible pipe market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
