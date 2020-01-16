Flexible Packaging Market worth US$358.7 bn by 2024 | Constantia Flexibles Gmbh, Sonoco Products Co., Mondi Group, Huhtamäki Oyj

The presence of large number of players in the market and entry of new entrants in the global flexible packaging market is projected to intensify the market competition. The market competition is seen on the basis of price, quality, services, and innovation. The leading players in the market putting efforts by introducing innovative and bio-based packaging materials. Some of the key players in the global flexible packaging market are Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Gmbh, Sonoco Products Co., Mondi Group, Huhtamäki Oyj, and Ampac Holdings, LLC

In a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global flexible packaging is expected to exhibit 5.2% of CAGR during the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. By rising at a steady CAGR the market is projected to touch US$358.7 bn by the end of 2024 progressing from US$238.5 bn as estimated in 2016.

Based on product type, the stand-up pouch segment has higher demand in the market and is likely to accumulate a valuation of US$85.9 bn by the end of 2024. This is because stand-up pouch has the ability to store different types of products and provides higher shelf life for liquid products. Based on geography, Europe is projected to lead the market and generate a revenue of US$117.7 bn during the forecast tenure. Asia Pacific also shows growth prospects for the flexible packaging market.

Get The Sample Report With TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9839

Application in Various Industries to Expand Market Growth

Globally, the demand for flexible packaging has increased at a rapid rate, as it can be used for various purposes. Moreover, with advancements in packaging material and packaging technologies the demand in the flexible packaging has also grown at a significant rate. The demand for flexible packaging is also seen in various industries such as food and beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and many others. Thus, the growing use of flexible packaging in different industries is projected to boost the demand for flexible packaging and expand the flexible packaging market.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary – Global Flexible Packaging Market

2. Research Methodology, Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Global Flexible Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market Definition

3.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Supply Side

3.2.1.2. Demand Side

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Trends

3.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market Forecast, 2016–2024

3.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market Snapshot

3.4.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market Share, By Material Type

3.4.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market Share, By Product Type

3.4.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market Share, By Application

3.4.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market Share, By Region

3.5. Customer Preference Analysis

3.6. Cost and Price Point Analysis

3.7. Value Proposition Analysis

3.8. Value Chain

3.9. Pricing Analysis

4. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Share and BPS Analysis, By Material Type

4.1.2. Y-o-Y growth comparison, By Material Type

4.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

4.2.1. Polymer

4.2.1.1. Polyethylene (PE)

4.2.1.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.1.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.1.1.2.1. LDPE

4.2.1.1.2.2. HDPE

4.2.1.1.2.3. LLDPE

4.2.1.2. Polypropylene (PP)

4.2.1.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.2.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.1.3. Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

4.2.1.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.3.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.1.4. Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

4.2.1.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.4.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.1.5. Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET)

4.2.1.5.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.5.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.1.6. Polyamide (PA)

4.2.1.6.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.6.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.1.7. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.2.1.7.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.7.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.1.8. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

4.2.1.8.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.8.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.1.9. Poly Styrene

4.2.1.9.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.1.9.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.2. Paper Flexible Packaging

4.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.2.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.3. Aluminum Flexible Packaging

4.2.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.3.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.2.4. Cellulosic Flexible Packaging

4.2.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2.4.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast

4.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type