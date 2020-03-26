Flexible Foam Market’s CAGR is expected to reach 5.80% in 2024

The Global Flexible Foam report delivered to you is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition. Global Flexible Foam market report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This Global Flexible Foam market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

The Global Flexible Foam Market accounted for USD 35.87 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Flexible Foam Market by Type (PU {Polyester, Polyether} PP, PE), Application (Transportation, Packaging, Furniture & Bedding), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Competitors:

BASF SE

JSP

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Covestro AG

Bayer AG

Zotefoams PLC FXI

SEKISUI ALVEO AG

Rogers Corporation

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

UBE INDUSTRIES LTD

Recticel and Vita Group Limited

among others.

Market Definition:

Flexible form comes in an open cell foams, can be a water absorbent if it is submerged into the water for a long duration. Therefore it is not recommended for floatation. These come in different types and sizes such as polyurethane, polypropylene, polyethylene and others and also be used at transportation, furniture and packaging.

Major Market Drivers and Restraint:

Rise in the population leads to the increase in the household equipment

R & D in the bio based flexible foam

Helps in automobiles and packaging due to its light weight

Not recommended for bedding due to its floatation nature

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Flexible Foam Market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type:- Polyurethane (PU), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE) and others. Polyurethane (PU) is sub segmented into polyester foam and polyether foam.

On the basis of application:- Transportation, packaging, furniture and bedding. Transportation is sub segmented into Automotive, Railway and Aerospace.

On the basis of geography:- Global flexible foam market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are :-

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

