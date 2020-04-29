Flexible AC Current Transmission System Market Growth to Continue in 2028 With Top Players as ABB, Alstom, Eaton and Xian Electric Engineering

Flexible AC Current Transmission System (FACTS) is a power electronic-based system, composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. FACTS offers collective controllability and the power transfer ability of the network, as well as results in reduced power supply costs. Complexity in networks has increased the issues in power supply quality, flexibility and reliability.

Flexible AC Current Transmission System Market: Drivers

With the rising demand of power in electricity usage and other applications, it has created countless opportunities for FACTS. Its benefits include reduction in loop flows, voltage fluctuations and reactive power flows. Other benefits are increase in power system security and power loading capability. FACTS controllers provide faster control actions as compared to conventional devices, such as switches or phase shifting transformers. On the other hand, key challenges for global flexible AC transmission systems market (FACTS market) are the cost of these systems, growing diversities in environmental, land-use and regulatory pressures. These challenges have restricted the growth of electric power transmission facilities in many parts of the world.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-445

Flexible AC Current Transmission System Market: Segmentation

The global flexible AC current transmission systems market (FACTS market) can be segmented on the basis of application, component and compensation type. The key application based segments of global flexible AC current transmission systems market (FACTS market) are steel industry, mining industry and electric utilities industry. For the overall optimization of the AC current transmission system, various types of FACTS components used are series controller, shunt controller, combined series-series controller and combined series-shunt controllers. Depending on compensation types global flexible AC current transmission systems market (FACTS market) can be segmented into Static Var Compensator or SVC, Static Synchronous Compensator or STATCOM, Thyristor Controlled Breaking Reactor or TCSC, Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor or TSC, Thyristor Switched Series Reactor or TSR and Static Synchronous Series Compensator or SSSC.

In application segment, electric utilities has the largest market share and is expected to increase with growth in demand of power electronic devices. In compensation type, (Static Var Compensator) SVC accounts for largest share in global flexible AC current transmission systems market (FACTS market).

Global flexible AC current transmission systems market (FACTS market) is anticipated to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2015 to 2025. Global flexible AC transmission systems (FACTS) installation revenue is anticipated to increase to nearly $40 billion during the forecast period. Currently, U.S. and Europe are the largest players in the global flexible AC current transmission systems market (FACTS market) due to replacement and up gradation of power infrastructure. However, APAC and Japan are anticipated to be the emerging regions in global flexible AC current transmission systems market due to increase in demand of renewable power sources.

Flexible AC Current Transmission System Market: Key Players

Major players in the global flexible AC current transmission systems market (FACTS market) are ABB, Alstom, Eaton and Xian Electric Engineering, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Siemens, America Superconductor Corporation and Others.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-445

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product type and distribution channels.