Fleet Management Solutions Market 2019 Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.

Fleet management market has been greatly affected by the rising operational costs rooting from increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs. The market has been operating on very meagre margins and the need for streamlining operations has been a major driver for growth in the fleet management solutions.

The market report pegs the global Fleet Management Solutions market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Fleet Management Solutions market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Fleet Management Solutions market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Fleet Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fleet Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Arvento Mobile Systems

Astrata

Autotrac

Digicore Technologies

Fleetio

Verizon Connect

Geotab

ID Systems

Ituran

Masternaut

MIX Telematics

CalAmp

Omnitracs XRS

Sascar

Teletrac Navman

Trimble

Telular

TomTom Market size by Product –

Driver Management

Fleet Analytics

Operation Management

Speed Management

Telematics

Market size by End User/Applications –

Construction

Energy & Utilities

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fleet Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fleet Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fleet Management Solutions Market Size

2.2 Fleet Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Fleet Management Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fleet Management Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fleet Management Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fleet Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fleet Management Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fleet Management Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fleet Management Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

