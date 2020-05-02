Fleet Management Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

In 2018, the Global Fleet Management Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Fleet management (FM) is broadly used to define solutions for different vehicle related applications. Fleet management solution is a vehicle-based system which is similar to GPS but the difference is it also used for logging in data to the systems, GPS and data communication to a back office application.
The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Fleet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fleet Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Donlen
Geotab
LeasePlan
Masternaut
Merchants Fleet Management
Omnitracs
Teletrac Navman
Trimble
Verizo
Wheels
WorkWave
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operations Management
Information Management
Risk Management
Vehicle Maintenance and Leasing
Safety and Compliance Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fleet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fleet Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
