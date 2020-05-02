Fleet Management Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

In 2018, the Global Fleet Management Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Fleet management (FM) is broadly used to define solutions for different vehicle related applications. Fleet management solution is a vehicle-based system which is similar to GPS but the difference is it also used for logging in data to the systems, GPS and data communication to a back office application.

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Fleet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Donlen

Geotab

LeasePlan

Masternaut

Merchants Fleet Management

Omnitracs

Teletrac Navman

Trimble

Verizo

Wheels

WorkWave

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations Management

Information Management

Risk Management

Vehicle Maintenance and Leasing

Safety and Compliance Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fleet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fleet Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

