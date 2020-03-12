Flavors & Fragrance Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development

Flavors and fragrance are key building blocks of any packaged or consumer goods. Flavor compounds imparts taste experiences in food and beverage products. These products are widely used as ingredients in baked goods, dairy products, beverages and pharmaceutical products. Fragrance products and ingredient are mainly used as a raw material in personal wash, fabric care, skin and hair care, fine fragrances, toiletries and household products. Fragrance compounds are further classified into fragrance ingredients and cosmetic active ingredients. The report also provides value chain analysis of the global flavors and fragrance industry.

Growth of global flavors and fragrance market over the years is a valid testament to the fact that market for tastes and scent has eternal life. The market gets impetus from rise in demand from emerging markets, increasing processed food consumption, growth of food & beverage industry and global population growth and affordability. However, factors such as high entry barrier, stringent safety rules & regulations, fluctuation in raw material prices and changing consumer tastes are hindering growth of the industry.

The Global Flavors & Fragrance (Fragrance Ingredients & Cosmetic Active Ingredients) Market Outlook 2022 report provides comprehensive market outlook of global flavors and fragrance market, focusing on major market sub-segments namely, Fragrance Ingredients and Cosmetic Active Ingredients. In the report, flavors and fragrance market assessment is done across major markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worlds largest flavors and fragrance market. In-depth analysis of the industry in the aforementioned regions is provided in the report.

Global flavors and fragrance market is highly fragmented with thousands of big and small players. The market is dominated by four leading market players namely, Givaudan SA, Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and Symrise AG, accounting for more than half of the market. These leading market players have been profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global flavors and fragrances market.

