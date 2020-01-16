Flavored Sea Salt Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Flavored sea salts or specialty salts were re-introduced in the market about a decade ago with the emergence of exotic salts brought in from all over the world. Flavored sea salts were overlooked in the market for quite some time, but with the emergence of ingredient-driven cuisines with attention to detail, flavored sea salts are being recognized by the consumer for their unique organoleptic properties. Consumers are more aware of flavored sea salts and their flavor elevating properties, thanks to the rise of artisan culture. Food culture in developed countries is adapting to the artisan flavored sea salts aggressively, to satiate the consumer demand for exotic foods. France’s fleur de sel and Himalayan pink salt are two of the most influential salts that have raised awareness about artisan salts and flavored sea salts in the market. Flavored sea salts demand in the market is on the rise as domestic hand harvested salts are building a reputation for themselves and building a newfound consumer base which ranges from everyday consumer to restaurants.

A growing demand for flavored and artisan salts indicated towards a perception of flavored sea salt as a healthy ingredient over table salt. The absence of chemical additives and the value-added nature of the salt make it more appealing than the table salt to the consumer. From the manufacturer’s point of view, flavored sea salts are not only value-added products, but with the addition of assorted flavor, they can reduce the salt content that is being used. The lesser salt content required leads to a low sodium intake for the consumer. With multiple government setting campaigns to spread awareness about sodium intake and its ill effects on the human body, this has proven beneficial for the flavored sea salt market.

Exotic Options Of Flavors And The Premium Nature Of The Product Driving The Flavored Sea Salt Demand Forward

Flavored sea salts provide the consumer with exotic flavor options such as white truffles, whiskey, exotic Indian spices which lend the product a premium vibe at an affordable price tag. This puts flavored sea salts at a strategic position of choice for the consumer wherein consumers who cannot buy the premium products are inclined to purchase the flavored sea salts to satiate their liking towards the flavor. The blend of flavors in flavored sea salt allows the home cooks to express the flavors beyond the restraints of a single flavor of saltiness, and that is one of the major reasons why consumers seemingly gravitate towards flavored sea salts. For chefs and manufacturers smoked flavored sea salts are proving to be a better option to organically incorporate the desired smoky flavor without the health risks of the smoked product. The purity of the flavored sea salts is one of the major points of attraction for the product too. The prospect of no processing and high purity of the flavored sea salt urges the consumer to choose flavored sea salt over the conventional salts.

Global Flavored Sea Salt Market: Key Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global flavored sea salt market identified across the value chain include AMAGANSETT SEA SALT CO., HimalaSalt., JACOBSEN SALT CO., Maine Sea Salt Company., SALT TRADERS, DVC Industries, Inc, SeaSalt Superstore, LLC., saltbird, Bitterman and Sons, Inc. etc.

Opportunities For Participants In The Flavored Sea Salt Market:

Since flavored sea salt as a product has tremendous permutations and multiple product opportunities, the opportunities for market participants in the flavored sea salt market are plenty. There are only a few numbers of established market player in the flavored sea salt market as of now and the market is relatively saturated in the developed countries. The fast pace at which developing regions such as APAC are catching up to the food culture of the developed countries in synergism with increased per capita income makes the region an untapped market full of potentials. Since Himalayan salts are highly valued in the flavored sea salt market, APAC region exhibits a robust opportunity for penetration since the sourcing and processing cost would be lowered significantly. The lower competition and growing demand presents the market participants with multifaceted opportunities across developed as well as developing regions.