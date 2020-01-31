Flavor Enhancer Market 2028: Top Key Players Synergy Flavors, Associated British Foods plc

Market Outlook

Flavor enhancers are products which enhance the taste of the food without contributing its own flavor to products. In the global food and beverage market, consumer prefers to mouth savoring food products which have good taste and aroma. The trend of consuming convenient food products due to the busy and hectic life schedule has increased the demand for processed food products, directly affecting the use of flavor enhancers in these products. The rapid increase in the health-conscious population has generated the demand for food products which consist of low fat, less carbohydrate, and low sugar and salt content. This has fueled the demand of flavor enhancers in the global food and beverage industry owing to its ability to enhance the taste of the off taste food products. In addition, the demand for flavor enhancer is also increasing due to higher customer satisfaction. In the global flavor enhancer market, the majority of demand is from North America and Europe, due to the presence of major food and beverage industries.

Rising Demand for Mouth Savoring Food Products:-

There is a different type of flavor enhancers are available in the market such as nucleotides, autolyzed yeast extract, glutamates and others which act as a substitute to various flavors. The flavor enhancers can be natural and artificial. Due to increasing health awareness, consumers are seeking food products with natural flavor enhancers. In the global flavor enhancer market, flavor enhancer is growing at a robust growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, the flavor enhancer is mostly used in soups, noodles, seasonings, snack foods, and frozen dinners. Flavor enhancers are generally used in a concentration of 0.1 % to 0.5 % in the final food and beverage products. The increasing food service providers such as food chains and restaurants are also fueling the demand of flavor enhancers. The increasing popularity of Asian cuisines in western countries is also driving the demand of flavor enhancer among food service providers. On the other hand, the flavor enhancer is also gaining the attention from pharmaceutical industries. Flavor enhancer is generally used in medicines to enhance its taste, which helps the children to consume drugs much easier.

Global Flavor enhancer: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, flavor enhancer can be segmented as:-

Natural

Artificial

On the basis of type, flavor enhancer can be segmented as:-

Yeast Extracts

Acidulants

Glutamates

Others

On the basis of end use, flavor enhancer can be segmented as:-

Food and beverage industry

Bakery

Confectionaries

Soups and Salads

others

On the basis of the distribution channel, flavor enhancer can be segmented as:-

Processed & Convenience Foods

Beverages

Meat & Fish Products

Others

Global Flavor enhancer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global flavor enhancer market are Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., Senomyx, Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Synergy Flavors, Associated British Foods plc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, Mane SA, and others. More food industry is showing their keen interest to bring the flavor enhancer in their product portfolio, it is expected to increase the demand for flavor enhancer in the forecast period.