Flavor and Fragrance Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Flavor and Fragrance market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28980 million by 2024, from US$ 25680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flavor and Fragrance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report focuses on the key global Flavor and Fragrance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
This report focuses on the Flavor and Fragrance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Givaudan
Robertet SA
Firmenich
Symrise
Takasago
IFF
International Flavors＆Fragrances
WILD Flavors
Sensient
Mane
Huabao
Zhonghua
Yingyang
- Hasegawa
Synergy Flavor
McCormick
Wanxiang International
Prova
Kerry
Shanghai Apple
Boton
Market Segment by Type, covers
Flavor
Fragrance
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food and Beverages
Daily Chemicals
Tobacco Industry
