Flavor and Fragrance Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Flavor and Fragrance market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28980 million by 2024, from US$ 25680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flavor and Fragrance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the key global Flavor and Fragrance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the Flavor and Fragrance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Givaudan

Robertet SA

Firmenich

Symrise

Takasago

IFF

International Flavors＆Fragrances

WILD Flavors

Sensient

Mane

Huabao

Zhonghua

Yingyang

Hasegawa

Synergy Flavor

McCormick

Wanxiang International

Prova

Kerry

Shanghai Apple

Boton

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flavor

Fragrance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverages

Daily Chemicals

Tobacco Industry

