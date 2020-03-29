Flare Monitoring Market Research Report by Share, Size, Top Key Players like Emerson Electric, Endress + Hauser AG, Fluenta AS, Oleumtech Corporation, MKS Instruments, TKH Security Solutions, FLIR Systems Incorporation and Among Others

Global Flare Monitoring Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Global Flare Monitoring Market Report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Global Flare Monitoring Market report also consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis while also giving all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and forecast period of 2018-2025.

The flare monitoring is used to monitor the characteristics of the flare out of the flames from industrial sector and also to restore the gases for environment prevention, for cost saving which can be reused and also helps in maintaining the standardized gases footprints according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Flares are organic compounds and toxic emission sources to environment. To operate within the allocated flare limits, an industry requires flare management plan and continuous parameter monitoring system. It protects from the premature replacement of machinery and parts reduce lubricant consumption and helps in the generation of less waste. It is used in oil& gas, chemical, petrochemical & refineries applications.

Product Launch:

In January, Endress + Hauser AG launched Micropilot NMR81, which is used for measuring the liquid gauge more than 80 GHz.

In March, Fluenta AS launched UFM manager software for maintenance to be carried out easily by the ground staff engineers.

In July, MKS Instruments launched etch sensor for Baratron Capacitance Manometer product, fluoride is used for delivering for atomic application.

In June, Oleumtech Corporation has launched another point- to- point wireless I/O solution named RM4, to control the system remotely.

In November, TKH Security Solutions launched Automatic Flare Stack monitoring system, which can be used in marine and oil & gas industries.

In October, FLIR Systems Incorporation launched black hornet vehicle reconnaissance system enabling the warfighter to maintain the circumstantial awareness. It also provides real time data

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Expansion of Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industries

In recent years, Oil and Gas Industry has started the usage of unconventional gas sources instead of conventional gas sources. By moving towards unconventional gas source, the Oil and Gas Industry can reduce the reliance on conventional gas sources that further reduces its carbon footprint, thereby ensuring healthy environmental conditions across the globe. Adoption of latest technologies such as Quasar 2 (It is high-resolution optical system which can monitor flare from 400meters) and increased usage of advanced equipment is spurring the global Oil and Gas Industry that is also supplementing the global flare monitoring market and Flare Section offers operation remotely, automatically and shows the difference in heat signatures of the flare.

As per of instance around 140 to 170 billion cubic meters of gases are flared or vented every year which is one fourth of the US gas consumption or around 25 to 30% of the European Union’s gas usage every year. Hence, the rapid expansion of oil & gas industry, petrochemical industries and latest technologies are significantly contributing the global market growth.

ABB:

Founded in 1988 with the merger of ASEA (found in 1883) and Brown, Boveri &Cie (founded in 1891) and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. ABB is engaged in the providing solutions based on technology to customers in industry & transportation sector and infrastructure to all over the globe. The number of employees is around 135,000. The revenue of the company in 2017 was USD 34,312 Million. The business segments in which company operates are Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Power Grids and others. It offers 40CFR60 subpart Ja-Total Sulfur Measurements, 40CFR60 subpart Ja-Hydrogen Sulfide Measurements and 40CFR60.18-Net Heating Value. ABB has presence in over 100 countries.

