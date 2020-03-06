Flange Fasteners Market – Product Development, Acquisition and Partnership Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Gain Competitive Edge

A flange fastener is a nut, screw, or bolt that comes with a wide flange at one end which is designed to act as a non-spinning and integrated washer. Wide flange helps to distribute the pressure while fixing and spinning the nut. There are various types of fasteners: bolt & screws, nuts, washers, rivets, concrete anchors, inserts, threaded rod, and retaining rings. Most flange fasteners are hexagonal in shape and typically made of stainless steel, titanium, steel, and metal. Flange fasteners come without coating as well as with coats. Flange fasteners are generally coated with phosphate & oil, yellow zinc, and zinc. Flange fasteners come with full thread and partial thread. Size of flange fasteners may vary based on its use, application, best fit, type, and thread range. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing use of flange fasteners in manufacturing industries. In addition, increasing implementation of total productive maintenance and good practices in different industries are anticipated to drive the global flange fasteners market during the forecast period. Flange fasteners are used in manufacturing parts of equipment, which demand safety and high reliability. Flange fasteners could vary in terms of shape, size, and application. The flange fasteners market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future. The Asia Pacific flange market is expected to grow due to expansion in the manufacturing industry.

The primarily factor driving the global flange fasteners market is expanding mechanization in industrial and residential construction. Serrated nuts are suitable for irregular and oversized shaped holes as flange covers an entire bearing surface. Hence, increasing demand for flange nuts and bolts are expected to propel the market. However, presence of a large number of regional players offering counterfeit products is expected to hinder the flange fasteners market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, surging demand for highly efficient and eco-friendly products is anticipated to create lucrative opportunity for the flange fasteners market in the next few years.

The global flange fasteners market can be classified based on type, threads, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into serrated flange fastener and flat flange fastener. In terms of threads, the market can be categorized into non self-locking flange fastener and self-locking flange fastener. Based on application, the market can be classified into traffic, power, electric, communication, manufacturing, and others such as power plants, construction industry, transportation, ship building, chemical industry, aerospace, and automobile industry. In terms of region, the global flange fastener market can be classified into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the flange fasteners market include Stanley Engineered Fastening, Zhejiang Zhenglian Industrial Development, FULLER, 3M, Locknut Technology, National Bolt & Nut, Ramco Specialties, Ray Fu/Chen Nan, Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH und Co. KG, Jiuliang Fastener Manufacturing, Jergens Inc., Wenzhou City LongwanHongda Fastener, Jeng Bright International Corporation, Haiyan Brother United Fastener, TE-CO, Xinwangai, Infasco, Dongtai Warwick Standard Parts, KMT Fasteners, RuianWeifu Standard Parts, RAY FU, Kamax, Staytite Ltd, K.M Steel India, Shenzhen Huayuan Precision Products, Dongrenying, Jignesh Steel, SHANGHAI QIANGYI FASTENER, Youbang. Acument Global Technologies, Dokka Fasteners, XINXING FASTENERS, Big Bolt Nut, Vikrant Fasteners, Canco-Fastener, TR Fastenings, IGC Fastners, IGC Fastners, Oglaend-System, LISI Group, Penn-Engineering, MW Industries, Portland Bolt, and Nucor Fastener. With an increase in competitiveness in the market, top companies are expanding their R&D facilities to develop reliable, lightweight, durable, and high strength and quality flange fasteners. Key players are looking to develop improved and new technologies to manufacture flange fasteners. Major players are also focusing on manufacturing new structured innovative products with sustainable features to strengthen their presence in the global flange fasteners market.