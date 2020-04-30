Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2028

According to Fact.MR’s recently compiled report, the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market will register a splendid 6.9% volume CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2026). Approximately US$ 7,300 Mn worth of flame resistant and retardant fabric are foreseen to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Development of novel products is a key trend observed in the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market. For example, in 2017, researchers from the Nanyang Technological University, located at Singapore, have developed a water-based solution for flame-retardant coating for cotton fabrics by using a phospho-nitrogen combination. This one-step spray-on procedure is employed for coating the fabrics by capitalizing on the spontaneous reactions between tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium chloride (THPC) and para-phenylenediamine (PDA).

This further results into precipitation of the poly [1,4-diaminophenylene-tris (dimethyl hydroxymethyl) phosphine] (PApP) on the surface of cotton fabric. Effectiveness evaluations on PApP conducted in accordance with BS EN ISO 15025 and ASTM D6413 flammability tests have shown that the overall performance and flame-retardant efficiency of this novel coating is promising.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=682

Market Players Entering into Collaboration & Partnerships for Offering Highly-Durable Fabrics

Key players operating in the flame resistant and retardant fabric market have been profiled by the report, which include Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (TenCate), PBI Performance Products, Inc., and Kaneka Corporation amongst others. Leading market players are entering into partnerships and collaborations for offering high-quality products and extend their market reach worldwide.

In 2017, CORDURA® brand of INVISTA, collaborated with the European specialist in workwear, military, & industrial protective fabrics, Carrington, for developing and providing flame retardant fabrics engineered with the CORDURA® NYCO technology for enhancing its durability. INVISTA eyed this collaboration as a strategic step toward expanding its fabric portfolio, and for delivering performance-driven, comfortable, and highly-durable textiles by meeting standards apropos protective clothing.

Industrial Protective Clothing to Remain Largest Application Segment

Among applications of flame resistant and retardant fabric, industrial protective clothing will remain dominant in terms of both value and volume. Flame resistant and retardant fabric seek extensive adoption in manufacturing industrial protective clothing, for creating stable and inert barrier during thermal exposures of workers. This delivers the wearer with effective protection against excessive temperatures, or direct exposure to flames, thereby increasing its attractiveness among workers and fuelling demand.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.factmr.com/report/682/flame-resistant-and-retardant-fabric-market

Europe will continue to spearhead the global flame resistant & retardant fabric market, with the bulk revenue as well as volume shares during 2017 to 2026. Robust demand for manufacturing a wide range of products that are employed in the region’s high-growth and well-established transportation industry is a key factor propelling the market growth in Europe. Countries such as Germany and Italy will lead the flame resistant and retardant market in Europe in light of high demand from the end-use industries such as automotive.

Key Research Findings from the Report

Oil & gas industries are envisaged to remain leading end-users of flame resistant and retardant fabric, in term of value. Relatively high demand in oil & gas industries can be primarily attributed to gradual rise in investments in offshore oil & gas exploration activities worldwide.

Based on thickness, 0.080-0.102 inches thick flame resistant and retardant fabric will remain sought-after among end-use industries in the market.

12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard flame resistant and retardant fabric will account for the bulk revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2026.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/682/S

Table of Contents Covered in the report are:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Summarizing Key Findings

1.2. Trends and Developments

1.3. Strategic Themes

1.4. Highlighting Action Area – Wheel of Fortune

2. Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Definition and Scope

2.3. Market Taxonomy and Segments Captured

3. Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2. Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

4. Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

4.4. Trends

5. Supply Chain and Value Chain Assessment

6. Actionable Insights and Analysis

6.1. Competition Footprint Matrix

6.2. Scenario Forecast

6.3. PESTLE Analysis

6.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.5. Product Life Cycle

6.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

6.7. List of Distributors

6.8. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

7. Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Analysis and Forecast by Type, 2012-2026

7.1. Analysis and Forecast by Application Type

7.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Region

7.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

7.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

7.2. Analysis and Forecast By End User

7.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Region

7.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

7.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

7.3. Analysis and Forecast By Thickness

7.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Region

7.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

7.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

7.4. Analysis and Forecast By Weight

7.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Region

7.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

7.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

7.5. Analysis and Forecast By Product Type

7.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Region

7.5.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

7.5.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

7.6. Analysis and Forecast By Material Type

7.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Region

7.6.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

7.6.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

7.7. Analysis and Forecast By Clothing Type

7.7.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Region

7.7.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

7.7.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

7.8. Analysis and Forecast By Construction Type

7.8.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Region

7.8.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

7.8.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

8. North America Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Analysis, 2012-2026

8.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Country

8.1.1. US Market Size & Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

8.1.2. Canada Market Size & Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

8.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Application Type

8.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By End User

8.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Thickness

8.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Weight

8.6. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Product Type

8.7. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Material Type

8.8. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Clothing Type

8.9. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Construction Type

9. Latin America Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Analysis, 2012-2026

9.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Country

9.1.1. Brazil Market Size & Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

9.1.2. Argentina Market Size & Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

9.1.3. Mexico Market Size & Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

9.1.4. Rest of Latin America Market Size & Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

9.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Application Type

9.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By End User

9.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Thickness

9.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Weight

9.6. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Product Type

9.7. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Material Type

9.8. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Clothing Type

9.9. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Construction Type

10. Europe Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

10.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Comparison, By Country

10.1.1. UK Market Size and Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

10.1.2. Germany Market Size and Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

10.1.3. France Market Size and Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

10.1.4. Italy Market Size and Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

10.1.5. Turkey Market Size and Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

10.1.6. Rest Of Europe Market Size and Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

10.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Application Type

10.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By End User

10.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Thickness

10.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Weight

10.6. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Product Type

10.7. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Material Type

10.8. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Clothing Type

10.9. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Construction Type

11. Japan Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

11.1. Japan Market Size and Forecast Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons)

11.2. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Application Type

11.3. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By End User

11.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Thickness

11.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Weight

11.6. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Product Type

11.7. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Material Type

11.8. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Clothing Type

11.9. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons), By Construction Type

And Continue….