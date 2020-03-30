Flame Ionization Detectors Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2018-2028

Flame Ionization Detectors Market: Overview

Flame ionization detectors are used to detect the presence of potentially flammable or hazardous gases such as VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). Flame ionization detectors are rapidly used in gas chromatography (GC) instruments for detection of the presence for hydrocarbons and other organic compounds. Increase in research and development projects across the globe has boosted demand for the flame ionization detectors. Wide application areas in diversified industries has driven the flame ionization detectors market. Outpacing and evergreen growth in pharmaceuticals industry has fueled the sales of flame ionization detectors.

Introduction of portable flame ionization detectors has simplified the detection process by quick response to identify presence of potentially combustible or poisonous gases and vapors. Flame ionization detectors are designed for laboratory use and are not appropriate for field application due to high fuel requirements and their large size which is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market. Portable flame ionization detectors are simple in operation, relatively rugged and inexpensive which is expected to fuel the demand for flame ionization detectors in near future.

Increasing Number of Research and Development Projects Fueling Flame Ionization Detectors Market

Rising research and development projects in gas chromatography has increased the utilization of flame ionization detectors market. Increasing use of portable flame ionization detectors by emergency response team in chemical response incidents to detect the presence of potentially toxic or flammable or explosive substances is expected to boost the market for flame ionization detectors market. Also, booming oil and natural gas sector plays a vital role in Flame Ionization Detector Market. Flame ionization detectors are highly used due to number of advantages such as flame ionization detectors are relatively less expensive and easy to operate. Flame ionization detectors require very little maintenance. Owing to rising number of research projects, high investments in research and development sector, advancement in pharmaceutical sector and other relevant industries, market in North America is expected to witness maximum share which is followed by Europe region during the forecast period.

Flame Ionization Detectors Market: Segmentation

Flame Ionization Detectors market is segmented by application, by product type and by region.

By application, Flame Ionization Detectors market is segmented into-

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Petrochemical

Research and Development

Pharmaceutical

By equipment type, Flame Ionization Detectors Market is segmented into-

Bench top

Portable

Flame Ionization Detectors Market: Key Players

While the leading players are mainly based in North America, MEA and APEJ however they are focusing on expanding their presence in untapped market like APEJ and Japan. Key players operating in the global Flame Ionization Detectors market include Emerson electric co., Ametek Mocon, Apex Instruments Inc., Peak Laboratory and other players.

Flame Ionization Detectors Market: Regional Overview

North America and MEA regions are the prominent regions for Flame Ionization Detectors market owing to booming Oil and Gas sector. Flame Ionization Detector market is anticipated to witness a modest CAGR during forecast period with rise in its adoption in research and development industry from various areas of application. Demand for Flame Ionization Detectors is likely to rise in APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) during forecast period. Leading manufacturers of Flame Ionization Detectors are mainly positioned in APEJ, and North America attributed to high-profit aspects due to the enormous customer base in the respective regions. Market is highly unorganized owing to presence of local manufacturers and international players.

Flame Ionization Detectors will observe a robust CAGR in emerging economies owing to high number of local players. Also, Japan is expected to contribute significant share to the Flame Ionization Detectors market due to high investments in research and development sector.

Geographically, the global Flame Ionization Detectors is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific except Japan, and the Middle East Africa.