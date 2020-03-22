Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Fixed Satellite Service Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis by Company, Regions, Type and Application, 2019-2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



An FSS is a type of service that uses geosynchronous satellites to broadcast through TV and radio, telecommunications, and satellite communication that are used by governments, military organizations, small and large enterprises, and other end-users.

It can provide information to intelligence and security organizations. FSS is classified into wholesale services and managed services. The satellites used for FSS have low-power output and require larger dish-style antennas than direct broadcasting satellites. FSS works with bands such as C-band, Ku-band, and Ka-band.

For industry structure analysis, the Fixed Satellite Service industry is relatively concentrated. These players usually are large multinational corporations owned by business giants or national governments. The top five players account for about 60.74% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest consumption value area, also the leader in the whole Fixed Satellite Service industry.

Europe occupied 26.13% of the market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Asia (Excluding China), which respectively account for around 23.03% and 15.36% of the global total industry. Geographically, Europe and North America has been relatively mature application and the market development is gentle. The market outlook is still very broad in Asia-Pacific and other developing countries.

The global Fixed Satellite Service market is valued at 12500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 14500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fixed Satellite Service.

SES

Intelsat

Eutelsat Communications

Telesat

SKY Perfect JSAT

SingTel Optus

Star One

Arabsat

Hispasat

AsiaSat

Thaicom

Russia Satellite Communication

China Satellite Communications

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Wholesale Services

Managed Services

Government

Military Orgization

Small and Large Enterprises

Other End-Users

