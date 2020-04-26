Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in AME (Africa and Middle East)

“Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in AME (Africa & Middle East)”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Africa & Middle East (AME). It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed broadband market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.

The AME region is characterized by a vast disparity in the maturity of fixed broadband infrastructure levels resulting in a variety of initiatives required to boost fixed broadband penetration. Some countries are focusing on building and enhancing the core infrastructure, such as national backbone networks, required to deliver fixed broadband, while others are focusing on increasing fiber coverage and providing higher speeds. Increased competition in the fixed broadband market is being driven by market liberalization, primarily as a result of initiatives by regulators to introduce or enhance competition in the fixed broadband market.

– Section 1: Africa & Middle East in a global context: This section provides a comparison of AME’s macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size and trends with other regions.

– Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyses the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the AME fixed broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidation, and M&A activities.

– Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

– Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2017-2022. – Section 5: Key findings: it consists of a summary of key findings and growth opportunities for the AME fixed broadband market.

– Fixed broadband line penetration of population will reach an estimated 4.8% in 2018, and will grow to 7.4% by the end of 2023.

– AME will record significant growth , reaching about 638 million Internet users by 2023.

– Israel, UAE and Qatar will have the highest FTTH/B penetration of population rates in the region by 2023.

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of AME’s fixed broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in AME’s fixed broadband markets.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in AME’s evolving fixed broadband market.

Key Leading Major Companies Mentioned:

Meditel

Blueline

Awasr

Orange

Vodafone

Etisalat

Partner

Waw

Africa Access

Arc Informatique

Mobily

Zain

Viva

Zinox Technologies

Brinks Integrated Solutions

