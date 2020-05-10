Fittings for Gas and Water Transmission Systems Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation, Production Values, Supply-Demand, Brand Shares and Forecast 2019-2024

Latest niche market research study on Global “Fittings for Gas and Water Transmission Systems Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Fittings for Gas and Water Transmission Systems industry provided at Arcognizance.com
Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems is a system which including gas transmission system fittings and water transmission system fittings. Gas and water transmission systems are associated with different components including piping accessories, valves and flow measuring instruments and other components, which is a very large and complex parts system.
Europe demand for Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems – HDPE – will rise 2% per year to USD 1.9 Billion in 2022. The existing old drainage pipe network renovation will bring huge market demand for drainage pipe is the key growth factors.
HDPE Fittings will be witness the faster-growing rate in the next reporting period, benefiting from its versatility, easy processability, low cost and recyclability. The development of ethylene feedstocks from new sources, such as shale gas, coal and bio-based materials will also give polyethylene a price or sustainability advantage relative to other plastic resins.
The Asia/Pacific region will continue to be the largest and fastest growing market, fueled by strong growth in China, which alone accounted for nearly one-quarter of global demand in 2016. India and Vietnam will also be among the world’s most rapidly expanding markets. However, advances in most emerging Asian countries will rise at a slower pace than during the 2012-2016 period. On the other hand, North America will see a significant improvement in Water Transmission Systems demand, while the markets in Western Europe and Japan will Maintain low speed growth.
According to this study, over the next five years the Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
HDPE Pipes
HDPE Fittings
HDPE Ball Valves
Others
Segmentation by application:
Drinking Water Transmission Systems
Waste Water Transmission Systems
Gas Transmission Systems
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
GF Piping Systems
Wavin
Friatec
GPS
Plasson
Fusion Group
Agru
Simona
Baenninger
Plastitalia
Radius Systems
Uponor
Eurostandard
Polyplastic Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Fittings for Gas & Water Transmission Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
