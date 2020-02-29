Fitness Tracker Market 2019-2023: Industry analysis and forecast

Global Fitness Tracker Market, By Age Group (Adult’s Fitness Tracker, Children’s Fitness Tracker), By Product Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing), By Wearing Type (Handwear, Legwear, Headwear and Others (Torsowear, Clothwear etc.)), By Sales Channel (Online Sales, Retail Sales), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement Tracking, Glucose Measurement Tracking, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By End-users (Sports, Hospitals and diagnosis center, Others) – Forecast 2023

Overview

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Fitness Tracker market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into age group, product type, wearing type, sales channel, application, end-users and region.

Fitness tracker which is also known as activity tracker is name itself indicates the functioning of the device. It is used to monitor and track the fitness activities such as steps counting, calorie consumption, walking or cycling distance etc. It is a wearable device mostly popular in young generation due to its trendy look and their inclination towards the fitness. Now a days fitness trackers comes with smartwatches which includes other facilities like alarm etc.

The factors such as growing disposable income of people in emerging economies coupled with rising demand of fitness tracker. Furthermore, booming IT industry with its long hours working culture force employers to use fitness tracker so that they can track and manage their exercise accordingly. Growing health alertness is expected to boost the growth of the fitness tracker market over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global fitness tracker market include- Apple Inc., Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, Suunto, Jawbone, Casio, Polar, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearable, Inc., Xiaomi and Nokia among others.

Segments

On the basis of age group, the Fitness Tracker Market can be segmented into adult’s fitness tracker, children’s fitness tracker. Out of these, adult’s fitness tracker accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the increasing adoption electronic gadgets. Similarly, adult’s fitness tracker segment is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into activity monitors, smart watches, and smart clothing. Out of these, smartwatches accounted for the largest market share majorly due to it is a main source of wearable devices having benefits like messaging service, notification updates, alarm, calling and fitness etc., is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

On the basis of wearing type, the market can be segmented into handwear, legwear, headwear and others (torsowear, clothwear etc.). Out of these, handwear segment accounted for the

largest market share majorly due to increasing demand and adoption of smartwatches. Advancement in technology updates the software day by day which indicates the craze of smartwatches and wearable devices globally.

On the basis of sales channel, the market can be segmented into online sales and retail sales. Out of these, online sale of the fitness tracker is more due to which online sale segment accounted for the largest market. Increasing digitalization all over the world changes the way of shopping from traditional to online shopping.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into heart rate tracking, sleep measurement tracking, glucose measurement tracking, sports, running, cycling tracking. Out of these, sports, running, cycling tracking segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the lifestyle of people related with sports. Fitness tracker is very much needed to the sportsperson to track their daily workouts. Similarly, end-user segment was also dominated by the sports segment due to the large adoption of fitness tracker by sportspersons.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North America region accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the large and fast technology adoption. High disposable income coupled with easy affordability of smart gadgets expected to grow the fitness tracker market in North America. In addition, some leading manufacturers of fitness tracker such as Apple Inc., Fitbit, Nike, Misfit Wearable, Inc. are located in North America. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the fitness tracker market due to the increasing health awareness coupled with trendy look of the fitness trackers in young generation.

