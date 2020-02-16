Fitness Swim Fins Market: Major Vendors (Diana Sport., Speedo USA, IST Sports Corp)

Swimming is considered a healthy sports activity offering benefits such as building endurance, reduction of stress, and muscle strength. Swimming is a great recreational activity for people of all age groups, helping in maintaining healthy weight, apart from being good for the lungs and body. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the fitness swim fins market.

Factors such as growth in demand for luxury swimwear and increasing number of public and private swimming pools are expected to drive the demand for fitness swim fins during the forecast period. Increasing consumer interest in swimming and rise in number of family vacations on the beach is expected to boost the demand for fitness swim fins. Rising health consciousness among people across the globe has also resulted in increased sales of fitness swim fins as people consider swimming a recreational and healthy activity. Increasing fashion trends in day to day lifestyles is attracting consumers, especially the new generation. This is further expected to fuel the demand for fitness swim fins during the forecast period. Major drivers of the fitness swim fins market include increasing interest in body care, social mobility, and acceptance of swimming as a pastime for the elderly population. However, high cost of raw material in the production of fitness swim fins is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, heavy inflow of cash is required in R&D to manufacture innovative products.

The fitness swim fins market is segmented in terms of product type, material type, and end-use. On the basis of product type, the fitness swim fins market is segmented into hand fitness swim fins and leg swim fins. Based on material type, the fitness swim fins market is categorized into plastic swim fins, rubber fitness swim fins, and a combination of both plastic and rubber. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into men, women, boys, and girls.

The fitness swim fins market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to dominate the fitness swim fins market in terms of share during the forecast period due to increasing expenditure on lifestyle products and consideration of swimming as a recreational and leisure activity. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of growth rate due to rising population, health awareness, and product innovation. Increasing participation in water sports and fitness in developing countries such as China and India at a domestic level is expected to influence the fitness swim fins market in the Asia Pacific region.