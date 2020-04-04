Fitness App Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

Fitness apps are mobile applications that allow users to use their smartphones for tracking and monitoring fitness and sports activities. These apps track the fitness levels of users, measure their heart rates, and the calories lost while exercising and doing day-to-day activities.

Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=976712

The lifestyle monitoring segment dominated the fitness app market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The rising demand for monitoring the general lifestyle and the availability of online communities, virtual challenges, and rewards on the fitness apps, will drive the segments growth in this global market.

According to this market research and analysis, the women segment accounted for the major share of the fitness app market and is foreseen to continue its market dominance during the forecast period. The increased motivation among the female population to track their fitness and healthy lifestyle will be the major contributor to the growth of this market segment.

In 2018, the global Fitness App market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/976712/global-fitness-app-market-2

This report focuses on the global Fitness App status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fitness App development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Azumio

FitBit

Jawbone

FitnessKeeper

Under Armour

Adidas

Daily Workouts Apps

Fooducate

Google

My Diet Coach

Nike

Noom

Polar Electro

Runtastic

Samsung Electronics

Sports Tracking Technologies

Wahoo Fitness

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=976712

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

iOS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fitness App status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fitness App development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fitness App are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fitness App Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fitness App Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Lifestyle Monitoring

1.5.3 Health Monitoring

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fitness App Market Size

2.2 Fitness App Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fitness App Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Fitness App Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fitness App Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fitness App Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fitness App Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fitness App Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fitness App Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fitness App Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fitness App Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fitness App Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Fitness App Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |