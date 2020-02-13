Fish Sauce Market Top Competitors are Fish Marine Resources Development Co., Ltd., Rungroj Fish Sauce Co., Ltd., Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., RAYONG FISH SAUCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. and Among Others

Global Fish Sauce Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Fish Sauce Market. The scope of this Global Fish Sauce Market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Global Fish Sauce Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fish sauce market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In April 2016, Vietnamese consumer giant Masan is set to expand its activities to other ASEAN member countries this year since the local market is showing signs of saturation.

In October 2016, Masan Group introduces Vietnamese fish sauce to Thai market.

Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd.,

Thaipreeda Group,

Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd.,

VIET PHU FOODS & FISH CORPORATION,

Thai Fish Sauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co. Ltd,

Fish Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd.,

Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd.,

Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd.,

RAYONG FISH SAUCE INDUSTRY CO. LTD. and

Halcyon Proteins.

Fish sauce is generally smelly brown liquid which is made from the fermented fish and salt that are very important flavouring factor in Thai cooking. It is used as a condiment in different cuisines. However Fish sauces are manufactured in industries and are combination of fish preservatives, essence, colouring, flavouring and sweeteners.

Growing demand for seasoning

Growing in product offerings by the manufacturers by offering new products in various bottle sizes and varying prices

By Type

Traditional Fish Sauce

Industrial Fish Sauce

By Application

House Appliances

Food Service Industry

By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

