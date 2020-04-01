Fish Sauce Market 2019: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by 2025

Global Fish Sauce Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Fish Sauce Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Fish Sauce market is valued at 2300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3050 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fish Sauce market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Fish sauce is an amber-coloured liquid extracted from the fermentation of fish with sea salt. It is used as a condiment in various cuisines. Fish sauce is a staple ingredient in numerous cultures in Southeast Asia and the coastal regions of East Asia, and features heavily in Cambodian, Filipino, Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese cuisines. It also was a major ingredient in ancient European cuisine, but is no longer commonly used in those regions.

In the last several years, Global market of Fish Sauce developed with the production keeps at the production level of more than1000 K MT. In 2015, global capacity of Fish Sauce was more than 1100 K MT.

Thailand is the largest supplier and consumer of Fish Sauce, with a production market share of 44.8% and a consumption market share of 26.9% in 2015.

The second place is Vietnam, following Thailand with the production market share of 37.7%, and the sales market share nearly 22.4%. China is another important market of Fish Sauce, enjoying 6.7% Sales market share.

This report studies the global market size of Fish Sauce in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fish Sauce in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fish Sauce market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fish Sauce market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Masan Consumer

Tang Sang Ha

Thaipreeda Group

NANDAO

Teo Tak Seng

Shantou Fish Sauce

Jinguanyuan

Hung Thanh

Thai Fishsauce Factory

Pichai Fish Sauce

Rayong

Rungroj

Viet Phu

Marine

Halcyon Proteins

Market size by Product – Traditional Fish Sauce Industrial Fish Sauce

Market size by End User/Applications – Commerical Home

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Fish Sauce capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fish Sauce manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

