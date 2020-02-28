Fish Powder Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2018-2028

Rising awareness regarding the use of fish powder for the fortification of food and production of functional foods has stimulated the food industry to investigate different methods for the development of fish powder from varied fish categories. Fish powder is a product obtained by drying and grating a fish or by removing most of the water and some of the oil from the fish. Fish powder, also known as fish meal, finds a wide range of applications in compound feeds for pigs, farmed fish and poultry.

Another type of fish powder that is intended for human consumption is fish protein powder, in which the protein is more concentrated than in the original fish flesh. Fish protein powder is used for developing ready-to-eat products in the food industry. Fish powder can be used as a functional constituent for the making of formulated ready-to-eat products. The fish powder market is driven by the growth of fisheries and the aquaculture industry.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7820

Growth of Global Aquaculture to Drive the Demand for Fish Powder:

Fish are the primary source of DHA and omega-3 fatty acids, which are renowned globally as key factors in human health. A significant and growing ratio of the yield from world fisheries is processed into Fish powder and fish oil, which is practically contributing to human consumption as they are used as feed in livestock and poultry raising. Fish powder is mainly produced from sustainably managed stocks of fish, for which there is a growing demand for human consumption. Fish protein powder is gaining acceptance as a functional ingredient in food applications. The demand for fish protein ingredients, including fish powder proteins, in the making of functional food and ready-to-eat products is growing across the world.

Global Fish Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global fish powder market has been segmented as:

Swine

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other

On the basis of species, the global fish powder market has been segmented as:

Short-Lived

Long-Lived

Low-Fat

White Flesh

On the basis of region, the global fish powder market has been segmented as:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

MEA

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7820

Global Fish Powder Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the global fish powder market are Daybrook Fisheries, Inc., Aksha Fish Meal and Oil, Mexican Seafood Co., Diamond Fishes, Madai Ltd., Lucky Star Metal Agricultural Co. Ltd., MC Machinery Co. Ltd., Thanh Ha Agriculture And Forest Product Processing And Export Co., Ltd, Salmon Club SRL, Polfish, G.E. Mclarnon & Sons Limited, Mega Tierernährung GmbH and La Romana Farine S.R.L., among others.