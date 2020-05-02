Firewall as a Service Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the Global Firewall as a Service Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Firewall services help businesses in protecting end-to-end database and web application. The growth of NGFW (next-generation firewall) has completely changed the scene with features such as application programming interface (API), deep packet inspection (DPI), intrusion prevention system (IPS), and filtering, developing the opportunities in the firewall market. In recent years, firewall devices have gained an element of importance in network security, based on the progress in product design in terms of performance, sophistication, and functionality.

North America is likely to have the highest market share during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of cloud services, increasing need to prevent cyber threats, and better security compliant offerings by sellers.

This report focuses on the global Firewall as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Firewall as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Barracuda

Cato

Check Point

Cisco

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Juniper

Palo Alto

WatchGuard

Zscaler

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traffic monitoring and control

Compliance and audit management

Reporting and log management

Automation and orchestration

Security management

Managed services

Professional services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy and utilities

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and eCommerce

Telecommunication, and IT and ITES

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Firewall as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Firewall as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

