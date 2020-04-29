Firefighting Equipment Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future-Forecast by 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Firefighting Equipment Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Firefighting Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Firefighting Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson Controls

Danfoss Semco

3M0

Akron Brass

Fireboy-Xintex

Kidde-Fenwal

NAFFCO

Sea-Fire

BRK Brands

Amerex Fire International

Danfoss Semco

Asiatic Fire System

Fluid Global Solutions

Garbarino Pumps Asia

Survitec Group

William Eagles

Delta Fire

Elkhart Brass Manufacturing

Hochiki Europe

Jason Engineering

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydrants, Fire Pumps, Hoses, and Nozzles

Water Mist, Water Spray, and Sprinkler Systems

Fixed Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

Fire Extinguishing Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cargo Vessels

Passenger Vessels

Offshore Support Vessels

Port

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Firefighting Equipments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Firefighting Equipments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Firefighting Equipments in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Firefighting Equipments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Firefighting Equipments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Firefighting Equipments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Firefighting Equipments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Firefighting Equipments Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Firefighting Equipments Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Firefighting Equipments by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Firefighting Equipments by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Firefighting Equipments by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Firefighting Equipments by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Firefighting Equipments by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Firefighting Equipments Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Firefighting Equipments Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Firefighting Equipments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

